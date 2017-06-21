You are here

Home > Real Estate

UAE fund in talks to buy stake in hotel group from financier Jho Low: FT

Mubadala Development Co hopes to finalise a deal to buy 50% of Viceroy Hotel Group "within a matter of days"
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 05:50

Bengaluru

UAE state fund Mubadala Development Co is in talks with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) for approval to buy the rest of the partially-owned Viceroy Hotel Group from Jho Low, a financier linked by prosecutors to Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal, the Financial Times (FT)

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Lee Kuan Yew's final will was not drafted by Stamford Law: Lee Hsien Yang
2 More local law firms willing to take in trainees, but without pay
3 Lee Hsien Yang unhappy over delay and uncertainty in demolishing Oxley Road House: Goh Chok Tong
4 Lee Hsien Yang plans to leave Singapore
5 Lee Suet Fern steps down as Singapore managing partner of Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening