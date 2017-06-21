You are here
UAE fund in talks to buy stake in hotel group from financier Jho Low: FT
Mubadala Development Co hopes to finalise a deal to buy 50% of Viceroy Hotel Group "within a matter of days"
Bengaluru
UAE state fund Mubadala Development Co is in talks with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) for approval to buy the rest of the partially-owned Viceroy Hotel Group from Jho Low, a financier linked by prosecutors to Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal, the Financial Times (FT)
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg