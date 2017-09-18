You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK house price growth at slowest since 2012 as London slumps

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 10:07 AM

[LONDON] UK house prices grew at the slowest annual pace in more than five years this month as a slump in London weighed on the market.

Asking prices rose 1.1 per cent from a year earlier, Rightmove said on Monday, down from 3.1 per cent in August.

While the autumn traditionally sees prices pick up after a summer lull, this year had the first month-on-month decline in September in four years as values in London slumped.

As house price growth slows in response to sluggish economic growth and a squeeze on consumers in the wake of the Brexit vote, the capital's property market has been the hardest hit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The outlook for house prices further dimmed last week when the Bank of England suggested it may soon raise interest rates for the first time in a decade.

London prices have dropped 3.2 per cent in the past year, the most this decade and a far cry from growth of more than 20 per cent in 2014, Rightmove said.

That chimes with a survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors last week, where real-estate agents in London gave their bleakest assessment since 2008.

The most expensive London boroughs saw the biggest drops, with Kensington and Chelsea falling more than 10 per cent in the past year, while those in Hammersmith and Fulham dropped 8 per cent.

That was partly offset by gains in Hackney, Southwark and Bexley, while, nationally, the northeast, Yorkshire and East Midlands also saw prices increase.

The slower growth is attracting more buyers, with the number of sales agreed climbing 4.8 per cent from a year earlier.

It's also easing the burden on stretched UK consumers, who are grappling with sluggish pay increases and faster inflation in the wake of the Brexit referendum.

Annual house-price increases are now about half the rate of pay growth, which, Rightmove says, will give buyers much-needed relief from an erosion of their spending power.

"Having finally turned the tables to potentially improve their buying power, buyers will now be hoping that it is not eroded again by an interest-rate rise or rampant consumer-price inflation," said Miles Shipside, a Rightmove director and housing market analyst.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

China home prices rise 0.2% in August from July

Property agents face prospect of tech takeover

Florida's 'vulnerable' homes survive storm with light damage

Toronto condos buck Canada housing crunch, but prices seen cooling

Developers' private-home sales so far this year shoot past 2016's full-year figure

Mandarin Oriental receives bids for Excelsior hotel in HK

Editor's Choice

BT_20170918_YCPROPTECH_8_3078401.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Real Estate

Property agents face prospect of tech takeover

BT_20170918_CHBIKE4QYS_3089034.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle

Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Not bound by neat and tidy definition of a foreign player

Most Read

1 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
2 F1 to rev up Singapore's events calendar till 2021
3 Singapore Grand Prix extends Formula 1 until 2021
4 Developers' private-home sales so far this year shoot past 2016's full-year figure
5 SMRT Trains wins tender to run Thomson-East Coast Line
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sgtrade.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports surge 17% in August

bp_BT_180917_14.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Purpose, value, culture drive corporate governance: UK Financial Reporting Council chair

Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore earmarks S$1.5m to build cybersecurity capability

Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

BlackGold, China Huadian, PLN units to team up on Riau project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening