UK house price growth weakest in nearly four years: Halifax

[LONDON] British house price growth has slowed to its weakest for nearly four years, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday, in the latest sign of a slowdown in the country's housing market.

House prices rose 3.8 per cent in the three months to March compared with the same period a year ago, the weakest increase since May 2013 and slightly slower than a Reuters poll forecast for growth of 3.9 per cent.

In monthly terms, prices were flat for the second month in a row, Halifax said.

Last week mortgage lender Nationwide said British house prices had fallen in monthly terms for the first time since mid-2015 in March and the year-on-year increase was the weakest since August 2015.

