You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK social housing deal with private equity giant sparks fears for tenants

Mon, Jan 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

PRIVATE equity giant Blackstone has struck a deal with UK social housing association Sage, sparking fears from campaigners that it will price out low-earning, elderly and sick tenants.

New York-based Blackstone, which owns the largest home rental company in the United States

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Real Estate

China's Lanzhou eases property tightening measures, more cities may follow

Hong Kong home prices reach double '97 level and stocks rally

China's richest woman's fortune surged by US$2b in 4 days

Brokers' take: CapitaLand's mall divestment in China gets thumbs up from DBS, RHB, CIMB

Proptech is all the buzz, just not yet in Asia

HNA 'weighing sale of two Canary Wharf offices'

Editor's Choice

BT_20180108_ASPOWERHENG_3252316.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Energy & Commodities

Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements

BT_20180108_YYSINGLIFE8_3252290.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage

BP_SGREEN_080118_8.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Green electricity catches on in S'pore

Most Read

1 Analysts are expecting the party to end - they just don't know exactly when
2 Year of the Cryptocoin
3 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
4 US company plans funds that double bitcoin price moves
5 Local banks to gain in 2018 from rising rates, loans growth
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6wwha3ag2jm192it5n19.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore tech firms to pilot new innovations in India following bilateral MOU

Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms must uphold integrity: Indranee

Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80

Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: CapitaLand's mall divestment in China gets thumbs up from DBS, RHB, CIMB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening