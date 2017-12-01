You are here
Unclaimed land in Japan reaches size of Denmark
With the nation ageing and more people dying each year, the problem looks set to get worse
Tokyo
IN JAPAN'S declining regions, land gets abandoned. The ownership of about 11 per cent of Japan's landmass is now unclear, with the current owners unable to be contacted, or unknown.
That's about 41,000 sq km, which is equivalent to the size of Japan's south-western island of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg