You are here

Home > Real Estate

URA sets new design guidelines for public spaces

The guidelines include specifications of how large the public space areas have to be, their accessibility, and the need to provide shade
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 05:50
by
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

BT_20170125_LMXURA24_2708281.jpg
Ho Bee Land has lined the entrance of The Metropolis with trees and sculptures. Ho Bee said the maintenance and upkeep of the public spaces would cost more, "but these are duly offset by the intangibles".

OWNERS and developers of certain private developments will soon need to comply with minimum standards for building public spaces according to a set of new design guidelines drawn up by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

This will apply to owners and developers that are required to

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
5 Hong Kong's home curbs may help end Singapore's three-year slump
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening