You are here

Home > Real Estate

US new home sales hit 10-year high in October

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 12:20 AM

[WASHINGTON] Sales of new US single-family homes unexpectedly rose in October, scaling their highest level in 10 years amid robust demand across the country, offering a boost to the housing market.

The Commerce Department said on Monday new home sales increased 6.2 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 685,000 units last month. That was the highest level since October 2007. September's sales pace was revised down to 645,000 units from the previously reported 667,000 units.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for 11 per cent of overall home sales, falling 6.0 per cent to a pace of 625,000 units last month. New home sales surged 18.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis in October. They have now increased for three straight months.

That together with last month's increase in homebuilding and sales of previously owned homes suggests the housing market could be regaining momentum after treading water for much of the year. Housing has been constrained by shortages of homes for sale, skilled labor and suitable building land.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Activity was also temporarily restrained by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Housing has been a drag on economic growth since the second quarter. There are concerns that an effort by Republicans in the U.S. Congress to overhaul the tax code could undermine the housing market.

Republicans in the House of Representatives have proposed allowing interest payment deductions on mortgage debt only up to US$500,000, and only on a primary residence. Their colleagues in the Senate want to keep the existing limit at US$1 million but eliminate the deduction of interest on home-equity loans The PHLX housing index was trading slightly lower.

Stocks on Wall Street were mixed while the dollar dipped against a basket of currencies. Prices for US Treasuries slipped.

Last month, new single-family homes sales soared 30.2 per cent in the Northeast to their highest level since October 2007. Sales in the South increased 1.3 percent also to a 10-year high. There were also strong gains in sales in the West and Midwest last month.

More than two-thirds of the new homes sold last month were either under construction or yet to be started.

Despite the rise in sales in October, the inventory of new homes on the market increased 1.4 per cent to 282,000 units, the highest level since May 2009.

At October's brisk sales pace it would take 4.9 months to clear the supply of houses on the market, the fewest since July 2016 and down from 5.2 months in September. A six-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance between supply and demand.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Manager of Soilbuild Reit to explore investment opportunities Down Under

Sri Lanka to release 50 acres of capital land for investments

World's priciest home market defying doomsayers into '18

Oxley confirms talks to buy Chevron House; shares to resume trading

Singapore investors making foray into Irish property

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
2 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
3 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
4 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
5 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

civil service.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Civil servants to get one month's year-end bonus as economy does better

Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening