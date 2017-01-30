You are here
US seniors face challenges for safe, cheap housing
Thoughtfully designed housing for older adults is not being created on a scale commensurate with the growing need
New York
LAST autumn, I had to take the car keys away from an elderly relative who lives alone. This intervention should have happened much earlier but when the day came, it was one of the more emotionally wrenching things that I have ever done. "Don't take my car away," he pleaded.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg