US seniors face challenges for safe, cheap housing

Thoughtfully designed housing for older adults is not being created on a scale commensurate with the growing need
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 05:50
by

The US population aged 65 and over is expected to grow to 79 million from 48 million in the next 20 years.
New York

LAST autumn, I had to take the car keys away from an elderly relative who lives alone. This intervention should have happened much earlier but when the day came, it was one of the more emotionally wrenching things that I have ever done. "Don't take my car away," he pleaded.

