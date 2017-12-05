Wanda founder to buy majority stake in Wanda Hotel

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Hong Kong
DALIAN Wanda group's billionaire founder Wang Jianlin has agreed to buy a majority stake in Wanda Hotel Development for US$470 million from Wanda Commercial Properties, a move that is expected to boost liquidity at the indebted property firm.
In a statement to the stock
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo