Wanted: North American city to house Amazon's second HQ

It is seeking proposals from local, state and provincial government leaders for its new US$5b headquarters
Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170909_AMAZON9_3077858.jpg
Mr Bezos says that the new location will bring billions of dollars in investments and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Washington

AMAZON.COM is scouting North American cities for a second company headquarters where it plans to hire as many as 50,000 full-time workers, the technology giant announced Thursday.

The Seattle-based company said that it plans to invest US$5 billion in construction and

