Wanted: North American city to house Amazon's second HQ

Washington
AMAZON.COM is scouting North American cities for a second company headquarters where it plans to hire as many as 50,000 full-time workers, the technology giant announced Thursday.
The Seattle-based company said that it plans to invest US$5 billion in construction and
