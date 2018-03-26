You are here
WeWork to open offices in four regional cities as part of Asian push
Locations in Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Manila to be ready by end-2018
Singapore
US-BASED co-working space provider WeWork plans to open offices in Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Manila by end-2018, as part of a US$500 million effort started in August last year to grow in South-east Asia and South Korea.
That continues WeWork's pattern of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg