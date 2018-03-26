You are here

WeWork to open offices in four regional cities as part of Asian push

Locations in Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Manila to be ready by end-2018
Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Singapore will act as WeWork's regional headquarters, says Turochas "T" Fuad, managing director for South-east Asia, as it is a financial hub and a hub for entrepreneurs and startups.
Singapore

US-BASED co-working space provider WeWork plans to open offices in Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Manila by end-2018, as part of a US$500 million effort started in August last year to grow in South-east Asia and South Korea.

