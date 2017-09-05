When gentrification knocks on the wrong door

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
New York
MONXO Lopez is a popular man. He wishes he was not.
Total strangers hound him, calling, writing and knocking on his door, all with the same question: Does he want to sell his red brick row house nestled on a historic South Bronx block in Mott Haven? When he complained to a
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal