You are here
Admin time can cost billions
More needs to be done to minimise time spent on admin tasks. How can businesses free up some of the 168 extra days spent on them?
WHAT could your business achieve with an extra 168 working days a year?
That's how much time is currently spent on admin, causing Singapore businesses to lose a staggering S$8.7 billion worth of productive business time annually. As at end-January 2018, the cost of lost productivity
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg