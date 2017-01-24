You are here

Head of the class with technology

Mind Stretcher founder Kristie Lim invests in technology to boost the learning experience at her tuition centres.
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 05:50
by
chongkmc@sph.com.sg

BT_20170124_MINDSTRETCHER_2705829.jpg
"I realised that I cannot have a one-size-fits-all curriculum to meet all the (students') needs. I either have to lose the weak students, or lose the really good ones, and I did not want to do that. I want education to be accessible by everybody who wants and needs it." - Ms Lim on introducing class banding as her unique brand proposition
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

WHEN taking in the large touchscreens that replace traditional chalkboards, as well as science labs and 100 to 200-capacity seminar rooms at the Mind Stretcher regional campuses, it gets hard to imagine that the homegrown tuition chain emerged from a basement bomb shelter in Bishan 15 years ago

