You are here
Innovate or perish, say business leaders
Nominations are open for this year's E50 Awards organised by KPMG S'pore and The Business Times
Singapore
"INNOVATE or perish" was the general consensus by panellists during a discussion at the launch of this year's Enterprise 50 (E50) Awards on Thursday.
In the session moderated by KPMG Singapore's head of Enterprise Jonathan Ho, three business leaders - all past winners of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg