You are here
Panel calls for third growth engine and broad-based support for SMEs
The SBF-led SME Committee has submitted a list of 21 recommendations to the government for Singapore Budget 2017
Singapore
THE recommendations for Budget 2017 proposed by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) fall into two main categories - developing globally competitive companies (GCCs) as a third engine of growth, and giving broad-based support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) so
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg