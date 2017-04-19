Google to help train 1,000 SME business leaders in Singapore

Google on Wednesday announced plans to work with leading global training providers to equip 1,000 business leaders in the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) sector by 2019.

GOOGLE on Wednesday announced plans to work with leading global training providers to equip 1,000 business leaders in the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) sector by 2019. The company will collaborate with UK-based digital transformation and leadership training company AVADO, Spring Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to launch Squared Online for SMEs. The course is envisaged as a digital leadership and marketing programme aimed at fostering the next generation of digital leaders in Singapore.

Ghislain Le Chatelier, Google's regional director for South-east Asia, global marketing solutions, noted that Squared Online for SMEs is aligned with the Singapore government's "SMEs Go Digital Programme". "Squared Online for SMEs equips businesses with the knowledge and skills to boost their in-house digital marketing capabilities," he said.

He added that the programme shows businesses how to reach global consumers online, building off the established Squared Online programme for large enterprises which has attracted over 1,000 students in 18 countries in Asia-Pacific, including 450 students locally from organisations like Mediacorp, Prudential, iProspect, and American Express.

Google said 120 participants per cohort can take part, with the broader goal being to train a total of 1,000 business leaders by 2019.