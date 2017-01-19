You are here
Singapore SMEs beat global average in export value per firm
FedEx Express study says these SMEs' average export revenue is US$2.21m a year; the global average is US$1.5m
Singapore
IT looks like Singapore's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have been busy selling their wares overseas - running up the highest average annual exporting revenue per company of US$2.21 million.
The global average: US$1.5 million.
A study commissioned by
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg