You are here
Asia-Pac private equity industry soars to new highs in 2017
Bain & Company's Asia-Pacific Private Equity Report 2018 says the market has never been healthier
Singapore
THE private equity (PE) industry in the Asia-Pacific region put in a record showing in 2017, with all signs pointing to it having entered a new era - one defined by a broader market, intense competition and shifting sources of value.
Bain & Company's (Bain) Asia-
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg