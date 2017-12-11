You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares end flat on Fed caution; NZ hits record

Mon, Dec 11, 2017 - 2:44 PM

dt-aus stock.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended flat on Monday as a rally in financials and materials stocks was offset by losses in other sectors as investors grew cautious ahead of a widely expected US interest rate hike later this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 3.90 points or 0.07 per cent to 5,998.30 at the close of trade, failing to track a strong lead from Wall Street where stocks climbed on Friday.

Traders see a 96.2 per cent chance of a quarter-point Fed hike, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The benchmark gained 0.3 per cent on Friday, propelled by banks and oil and gas stocks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banks accounted for most of the gains on Monday, with the Australian financials index rising 0.2 per cent to its highest since Nov 29, registering fourth session of consecutive gains.

Heavyweight Commonwealth Bank of Australia ticked up 0.5 per cent to a near two-week high, pushing the index up, while Insurance Australia Group Ltd rose 2.2 per cent to its highest close since Nov 22.

Materials stocks followed closely as they benefited from the rise in iron and copper prices.

Mining giant BHP climbed 0.1 per cent, while its rival Rio Tinto Ltd rose 0.4 per cent.

Conversely, industrials accounted for most of the losses, with Transurban Group falling 0.6 per cent to its lowest close in nearly 1-1/2 months.

On the other hand, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 per cent or 42.42 points to finish the session at 8,277.51, a fresh record high.

Auckland International Airport Ltd and Fletcher Building Ltd led the upward march of the index as they rose 2.8 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20171211_RCCOL11_3214896.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Stocks

Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin

BT_20171211_ASANANOAWC_3214914.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AnAn banks on parent group to develop investment platform

BT_20171211_LMXTOP_3214993.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

Heeton set for growth after QC pain

Most Read

1 Soft finish to the Singdollar in 2017 but here's to next year
2 ComfortDelGro to acquire 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals
3 This time it's different
4 All eyes on Bitcoin's futures trading debut in the wake of latest spike
5 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

iclw1112_2.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Real Estate

Dakota Crescent to get new flats, retain public housing role: Lawrence Wong

BT Collage.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Government & Economy

Ngiam Shih Chun named EMA chief, to take over from Ng Wai Choong who will be IRAS commissioner, CEO

Dec 11, 2017
Transport

Restrictions on car servicing, repairs and parts to be lifted: Competition watchdog

SC Global Media Release - 11 December 2017 - GINZA 12.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Real Estate

SC Global makes maiden acquisition in Tokyo's Ginza

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening