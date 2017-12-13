You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares rise on financials, merger talks; NZ falls

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 10:38 AM

[BENGALURU] Australian shares inched up to a two-week high on Wednesday as financials rose in line with their US peers, while the real estate sector was bumped up by shopping centre company Westfield Corp after it received a takeover offer from France's Unibail-Rodamco SE.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 10.5 points to 6,024.5 by 0032 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.3 per cent on Tuesday.

Westfield clocked a record gain of 15 per cent after coming out of a trading halt. The stock was the biggest contributor to the Australian benchmark after it said it would accept a US$16 billion takeover offer from Unibail-Rodamco.

The financials index rose about 0.4 per cent, following a rise in Wall Street's financials sector on Tuesday after robust producer price data for November hinted towards firming inflation in the US economy, boosting investor sentiment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Westpac Banking Corp and Commonwealth Bank of Australia were among the biggest boosts to the financial index, rising about 0.3 per cent and and 0.4 per cent respectively.

"We've got a strong lead-in from Wall Street, and the financials have been rediscovering their mojo after the announcement of the royal commission a couple of weeks back,"said Ben Le Brun, an analyst at Charles Schwab Australia.

The Australian government in November announced a year long inquiry into a scandal-hit finance sector to scrutinize the conduct of a number of financial institutions. The announcement had thrown a large portion of financial stocks into a tailspin.

"We've also got some news of takeovers which is buoying the market," he added.

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd was among the top percentage gainers on the benchmark index, rising as much as 12.2 per cent to a near nine-year high as the stock resumed trade after being halted on Monday.

The company had halted trading in its securities in order to complete a capital raising to partially fund its acquisition of rival Tox Free Solutions for A$671 million (S$687.4 million).

Consumer discetionary and energy stocks were the biggest drags on the benchmark index, with gambling machine maker Aristocrat Leisure shedding 1.1 per cent.

The Australian energy index shed about 0.3 per cent after oil prices dropped sharply on profit taking.

New Zealand shares clocked their biggest intraday loss in a week, led by consumer staples and healthcare stocks.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5 per cent or 44 points to 8,235.85.

a2 Milk Company Ltd dropped 3.1 per cent to a one-month low, while Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp shed about 2 per cent.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
BT Outlook 2018
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

BT_20171213_ABEZ_3218303.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Consumer

S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen

BT_20171213_JQINTERNET_3218352.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Technology

SE-Asia's Internet economy to hit US$50b in 2017

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
3 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
4 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel, CDL, Noble, Infinio
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

condo 19473194 .jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents slip 0.3% in November; HDB rents ease 0.5%: SRX

file6v6osbwg8omagj5mfzj.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Real Estate

MND keeps land supply for private homes in H1 2018 at about same level as H2 2017

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
BT Outlook 2018
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

Dec 13, 2017
Companies & Markets

Vibropower group financial controller quits; chief investment officer assumes role

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening