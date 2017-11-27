You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares touch 2-week high; NZ closes at record high

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 2:55 PM

2017-06-21T072624Z_1837009059_RC1A2DAE0BD0_RTRMADP_3_AUSTRALIA-STOCKS.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares took heart from a strong finish on Wall Street in the previous session to close at a two-week high on Monday, with healthcare and financial stocks touching record highs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1 per cent or 6.249 points to close at 5,988.8.

Technology stocks led the US S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record closing highs on Friday, with the S&P ending above 2,600 points for the first time.

In Australia, healthcare stocks soared, with the sector index hitting an all-time high, after China cut import tarrifs last week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China, Australia's largest trading partner, on Friday said it will cut import tariffs on consumer products ranging from meats and whisky to deodorant and cashmere clothes, as part of a drive to lower costs and help stimulate consumer spending at home.

Biotherapeutics company CSL Ltd was the biggest boost on the benchmark, rising 0.5 percent to finish at a record high.

Financial stocks also lent the index some support, with the country's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group rising 0.9 per cent to top the A$100 mark for the first time.

Downer EDI was the biggest gainer on the index. Shares of the engineering firm jumped 5.1 per cent to a two-week high after upgrading its full-year profit guidance thanks to larger-than-expected cost savings from its purchase of Spotless Group.

But miner South32 Ltd weighed on the benchmark, snapping two straight sessions of gains to fall 2.6 per cent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZ 50 rose 0.6 per cent to finish at a record high.

Healthcare stocks provided the biggest boost to the index, with Ryman Healthcare climbing 5.6 per cent.

Industrials and consumer staples also lifted the index, with Auckland International Airport gaining 2.5 per cent and a2 Milk climbing 1.7 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
2 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
3 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
4 Panic reigns as China railway play Midas falls to historic lows
5 Kell Jay Lim
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB to upskill 900 staff in professional conversional programme

Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3

UnionPay QR code
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UnionPay QR code payments to be launched across all six AsiaMalls shopping centres in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening