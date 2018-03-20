You are here

Home > Stocks

Australian shares end lower as commodities drag; NZ falls

Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 2:37 PM

Australia-Stocks-021816.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed lower on Tuesday in light trade ahead of the year's first Federal Reserve policy meeting, with commodity stocks pressured by concerns US President Donald Trump could impose more protectionist trade measures.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.4 per cent, or 23 points, to 5936.4, burdened by caution ahead of new Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's first policy meeting starting later in the day.

While it is widely expected that the Federal Reserve will raise rates for the first time this year, the key focus for investors remains on whether policymakers forecast four rate hikes this year instead of the three projected earlier.

Mr Trump has slapped tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, despite stiff opposition from some business sectors, although he pledged to exempt some trade partners from the charges.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Materials stocks accounted for more than half the losses on the index and ended the session 1.6 per cent lower.

Global miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto Ltd closed down 1.9 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

Base metal prices weakened and Chinese iron ore prices exceeded the biggest daily drop in almost 10 months posted on Monday. Gains in oil prices were capped by U.S. oversupply concerns.

Real estate fell with retail property manager Scentre Group ending 1.2 per cent lower.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 4.97 points lower at 8487.15.

Consumer staple and utility stocks weighed on the index, with a2 Milk the biggest drag, dropping 2.1 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180320_JQALI20_3357470.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Technology

Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market

BP_Powell_200318_3.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets wait for Jerome Powell to set the tone

BP_Pacific Mansion_200318_6.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
3 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
4 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
5 Hong Kong's richest woman loses half her wealth on stock plunge
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SG_200318_91.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore ranks first in Asia again, 25th globally for quality of living: Mercer survey

Mar 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS unveils electricity marketplace for Jurong residents to select energy retailers

Mar 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

SPH Magazines launches major restructuring exercise, to lay off 13 employees

BP_Noble _200318_73.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening