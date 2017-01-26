You are here
China: Markets closed one week for Lunar New Year holiday
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 13:02
[SHANGHAI] China's stock and bond markets, foreign exchange and commodity futures markets will be closed from Friday, Jan 27 through Thursday, Feb 2 for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Markets will resume trade on Friday, Feb 3.
REUTERS
