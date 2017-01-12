You are here

Home > Stocks

China Vanke shares suspended from trade in Hong Kong

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 09:19

40720837 - 30_11_2016 - VANKE-M-A_.jpg
Shares of property developer China Vanke Co Ltd were suspended from trade in Hong Kong on Thursday, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Shares of property developer China Vanke Co Ltd were suspended from trade in Hong Kong on Thursday, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

It was not immediately clear if the suspension was initiated by the bourse or the company. The bourse gave no further details about the suspension, pending an additional statement.

China Vanke has been at the centre of a rare corporate power struggle in China, at odds with its biggest shareholder the Baoneng financial conglomerate. Rival Evergrande Group has also built up a big stake.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Car COE premiums rise
5 Falcon's ex-S'pore branch manager in the dock over 16 charges
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening