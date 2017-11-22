You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares brush off German government worries; DAX reconquers key level

Tue, Nov 21, 2017 - 6:42 AM

2017-11-09T161052Z_1834564433_RC17B16B0CB0_RTRMADP_3_MARKETS-EUROPE-STOCKS.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MILAN] European shares rose on Monday as confidence over global economic activity and a retreating euro encouraged investors to brush off worries over the collapse of coalition government talks in Germany.

Germany's DAX rose 0.5 per cent, more than 60 points above the 13,000 points benchmark after reversing early morning losses that sent the index down as much as 0.5 per cent.

The broader pan-European Stoxx 600 index added 0.7 per cent.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday her efforts to form a three-way coalition had failed, pushing Germany, Europe's largest economy, closer to a possible new election but markets were in no mood to let politics spoil their day.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We do not expect that there will be a veritable political crisis or a sustainable change of course in German politics,"said economist Jan Bottermann of Essen National Bank.

"The markets are driven by the good international environment, which will continue to provide the German economy with strong growth", he said, while other analysts pointed out that the 0.4 per cent fall of the euro against the dollar also provided a boost to European stocks.

Volkswagen was the best performer among German blue-chips, up 4.2 per cent after it raised its mid-term outlook, sustaining investor hopes that the carmaker can further its recovery despite shouldering billions in costs for its electric-car offensive.

Shares in ProSiebenSat.1 followed closely with a 3.2 per cent rise on news that its chief executive would quit after a series of missteps, rekindling hopes the German broadcaster could become an acquisition target.

German utility RWE was up 2.8 per cent on renewed investor hopes of a deal for its Innogy unit and on expectations of a less stringent climate policy following the failure of coalition talks that had involved the environmentalist Greens.

Elsewhere, Roche rallied 5.9 per cent, in the best performance of the Stoxx 600, after the Swiss-based drugmaker announced two trial wins.

The firm said its immunotherapy Tecentriq, mixed with other drugs, made advances against lung cancer, while data suggested its haemophilia agent Hemlibra could be used by more patients.

"Roche has delivered a best-case scenario ... given degrees of market scepticism around both these studies," Jefferies analysts said in a note.

Altice posted a 5.2 per cent rebound after the telecoms and cable company said it was not preparing to raise cash through any equity issue, adding it had no margin loans problems and was working on an asset sale programme to cut its debt.

Among top fallers were Elior, down 6.9 per cent, as brokers slashed their price targets following a disappointing update on Friday from Europe's third-largest catering group.

So far in November, the Stoxx 600 is down 2.2 per cent as investors have recently been locking in profits. However, it is still up 6.9 per cent since the beginning of the year.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-4492.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow

BT_20171121_JQNETS21BOX_3185707.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Nets invests S$30m to launch unified e-payments platform

Nov 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Trafigura launches inventory-backed bonds from Singapore

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
5 Mayfair Gardens sold en bloc to Oxley Holdings subsidiary for S$311 million
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

mas logo.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

MAS may force large banks to open payment rails for interoperability

star2.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 21, 2017
SME

E50 Awards celebrates future-ready local enterprises; Onn Wah Precision Engineering bags top prize

Nov 21, 2017
Transport

SMRT collision: Service disruption on 17 East-West Line stations to accelerate resignalling project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening