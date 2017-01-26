You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 16:45

9_41306143 - 26_01_2017 - JOHNSON JOHNSON-ACTELION_.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a US$30 billion deal.

The US healthcare giant will make an all-cash purchase that includes spinning off Actelion's research and development pipeline. The acquisition gives J&J access to the Swiss group's line-up of high-price, high-margin medicines for rare diseases.

Actelion's shares surged 20 per cent.

The broader market also got support from some positive earnings reports. Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics rose more than 6 per cent after posting in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by solid phone and car part sales and improved factory utilisation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was trading 0.6 per cent higher by 0819 GMT after hitting its highest level since December 2015. Germany's DAX rose to its highest since May 2015 and was last quoted 0.7 per cent higher.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
5 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening