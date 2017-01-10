Europe: Stock markets climb at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets rose at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London reaching yet another record high thanks to a weak pound.

London's FTSE 100 grew 0.3 per cent to 7,257.02 points as the benchmark index prolonged a record run higher that began in the final days of last year.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index opened with a gain of 0.2 per cent to 11,583.24 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.1 per cent to 4,894.45 compared with the close on Monday.

Shares in British supermarkets led the way at the start Tuesday after some positive sales data for the sector and UK retail market overall, while miners were also upbeat.

