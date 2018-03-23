Europe: Stock markets limit losses at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets dropped at the start of trading on Friday but losses were far less dramatic than those seen across Asia and overnight on Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.6 per cent to 6,912.14 points compared with Thursday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.9 per cent to 11,995.51 points and the Paris CAC 40 slid 1.0 per cent to 5,115.82.

Asian markets plunged Friday following a sell-off in New York as US President Donald Trump sparked fresh trade war fears by imposing huge tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing unveiled its own measures against American goods.

AFP