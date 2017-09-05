Europe: Stock markets move higher at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets shifted marginally higher in opening trade on Tuesday, after sliding the previous day on mounting concern over North Korea.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms gained just 0.1 per cent to 7,419.46 points compared with the closing level on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.2 per cent to 12,125.42 points and the CAC 40 in Paris was almost 0.1 per cent higher at 5,107.19.

Asian equities struggled Tuesday while the safe-haven yen and gold held gains as traders fret over North Korea's nuclear test at the weekend, which prompted warnings of US military action.

AFP