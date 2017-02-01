Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.7 per cent to 7,150.36 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped one per cent to 11,646.42 points compared with the close on Tuesday, while the Paris CAC 40 won 0.8 per cent to 4,786.85.

Europe's indices had fallen Tuesday, with Frankfurt closing down 1.3 per cent, as US President Donald Trump's flurry of executive orders fuelled worries about the outlook for the global economy.

AFP