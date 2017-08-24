Europe: Stock markets rise 0.2% at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets climbed at the start of trading Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.2 per cent at 7,396.62 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index gained 0.2 per cent to 5,127.71 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 won 0.2 per cent to 12,196.18 compared with the close on Wednesday.

AFP