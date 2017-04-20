You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks fall at open

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 15:33

32544257 - 28_08_2014 - forex29.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets retreated at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropping 0.2 per cent to 7,101.53 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.4 per cent to 11,968 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.2 per cent to 4,992.47 compared with the close on Wednesday.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 Developers' private home sales soar
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening