Europe: Stocks fall at open
Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 15:33
[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets retreated at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropping 0.2 per cent to 7,101.53 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.4 per cent to 11,968 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.2 per cent to 4,992.47 compared with the close on Wednesday.
AFP
