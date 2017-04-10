You are here

Europe: Stocks flat at open

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 16:05

[LONDON] European stock markets were largely flat as trading opened for a new week on Monday, with investors still digesting last week's US missile strike in Syria and weaker-than-expected US job data.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.1 per cent to 7,357.99 points compared with Friday's close, held back by losses in the mining sector, and by Barclays Bank, which announced it was under investigation over a whistleblower probe.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 was also up 0.1 per cent to 12,236.48 points while the Paris CAC 40 dropped 0.2 per cent to 5,127.36.

Asian markets earlier made gains, with Tokyo closing 0.7 per cent higher thanks to a drop in the yen against the dollar.

Investors were left underwhelmed by US employment figures which fell far below analysts' expectations and highlighted the tough job US President Donald Trump has in fulfilling his pledge to create 25 million jobs.

