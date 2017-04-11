Europe: Stocks flat on opening

[LONDON] European stock markets opened largely flat on Tuesday with London the only gainer ahead of the release of British inflation figures.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2 per cent to 7,360.11 points compared with Monday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 was down 0.1 per cent to 12,183.77 points while the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 5,105.98.

Both markets had initially fell back sharply due to geopolitical concerns as tensions intensified between the US and North Korea, but subsequently recovered some of their losses.

The escalating row sent Asian markets lower, with Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index down 0.3 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.9 per cent.

AFP