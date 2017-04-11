You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks flat on opening

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 16:22

32544257 - 28_08_2014 - forex29.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] European stock markets opened largely flat on Tuesday with London the only gainer ahead of the release of British inflation figures.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2 per cent to 7,360.11 points compared with Monday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 was down 0.1 per cent to 12,183.77 points while the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 5,105.98.

Both markets had initially fell back sharply due to geopolitical concerns as tensions intensified between the US and North Korea, but subsequently recovered some of their losses.

The escalating row sent Asian markets lower, with Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index down 0.3 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.9 per cent.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening