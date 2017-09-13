Europe: Stocks slip at open

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[LONDON] Europe's stock markets weakened at the open on Wednesday, with London investors awaiting monthly jobless data.
In initial deals, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms declined 0.5 per cent to 7,362.90 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.3 per cent to 12,489.25 points and the CAC 40 in Paris dipped almost 0.1 per cent to 5,205.21 points compared with the closing levels on Tuesday.
AFP
