[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets steadied at the start of trading Friday, with investors sitting tight ahead of US jobs data. London's benchmark FTSE 100 index opened at 7,142.53 points, almost unchanged compared with the close on Thursday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 edged up 0.1 per cent to 11,636.22 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 per cent to 4,808.46.

AFP