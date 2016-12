[LONDON] European stocks steadied Wednesday as London reopened for business following the Christmas break.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies added almost 0.1 per cent to 7,059.72 points after a two-day closure.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 was almost unchanged at 11,469.45 and the CAC 40 in Paris was flat at 4,846.14, compared with Tuesday's closing levels.

