[LONDON] The Frankfurt and Paris stock markets rose in opening trade on Wednesday, but London flatlined before official jobless data.

Frankfurt's benchmark DAX 30 index gained 0.3 per cent to 12,174.96 points compared with Tuesday's close, and the Paris CAC 40 won a similar proportion to stand at 5,114.50 points.

London's FTSE 100, meanwhile, was virtually unchanged at 7,366.51 points, as investors awaited British unemployment figures.

AFP