You are here
Global equity raising down over 25% in 2016; bankers see a shaky 2017
Firms raised US$649b in equity in 2016; for IPOs, money raised falls by about 33% at US$130b
London
GLOBAL equity raising fell by more than a quarter in 2016, data showed on Friday, hit by geopolitical shocks and a string of failed initial public offerings (IPOs), with the outlook for 2017 looking shaky.
Companies raised US$648.9 billion in equity during 2016, against US$
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg