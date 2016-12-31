You are here

Home > Stocks

Global equity raising down over 25% in 2016; bankers see a shaky 2017

Firms raised US$649b in equity in 2016; for IPOs, money raised falls by about 33% at US$130b
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 05:50

40671196 - 25_11_2016 - whschroders27.jpg
Global equity raising fell by more than a quarter in 2016, data showed on Friday, hit by geopolitical shocks and a string of failed initial public offerings (IPOs), with the outlook for 2017 looking shaky.
PHOTO: SCHRODERS

London

GLOBAL equity raising fell by more than a quarter in 2016, data showed on Friday, hit by geopolitical shocks and a string of failed initial public offerings (IPOs), with the outlook for 2017 looking shaky.

Companies raised US$648.9 billion in equity during 2016, against US$

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening