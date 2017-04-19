HK, China stocks end lower on uncertainties

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower Wednesday, in line with a sell-off across Asia, Europe and the US on geopolitical concerns and growing uncertainty about the global outlook.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.41 per cent, or 98.66 points, at 23,825.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.81 per cent, or 26.02 points, to 3,170.69. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.62 per cent, or 13.96 points, to 1,932.46.

AFP