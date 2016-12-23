HK, China: Stocks end up after days of losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks staged a slight recovery Wednesday after falling in the four previous days while traders also tracked another record close on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.37 per cent, or 80.74 points, to 21,809.80 by the break.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.11 per cent, or 34.55 points, to 3,137.43 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.74 per cent, or 14.71 points, to 1,996.03.

AFP