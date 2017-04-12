HK stocks end higher but China slumps; geopolitical fears weigh

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged higher Wednesday, reversing earlier losses as investors remained cautious following last week's US missile strike on Syria and soaring tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.93 per cent, or 225.04 points, to 24313.5.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.46 per cent, or 15.14 points, to 3,273.83 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, declined 0.76 per cent, or 15.38 points, to 2,007.00.

AFP