You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong exchange to announce new listing rules on Tuesday

Fri, Apr 20, 2018 - 10:29 AM

colin-hs-19.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) will announce new listing rules for companies including those with dual-class shares on Tuesday, its chief executive said.

The new listing rules will become effective from April 30, Charles Li told reporters.

The new rules will pave the way for more stock market debuts by early-stage biotech companies, and encourage companies listed overseas to consider Hong Kong as a secondary listing venue.

The exchange in February published details of the proposed rule changes.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGelderly_200418_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Even millionaires have cost worries if they live to a 100

BP_SGsolar_200418_6.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Energy & Commodities

SP Group to launch platform for home owners to sell solar energy certs

BP_halobutyl rubber_200418_4.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Government & Economy

China to impose anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from Singapore, US, EU

Most Read

1 The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road
2 Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal
3 Lian Beng JV buys Sembawang Shopping Centre for S$248m from CapitaLand Mall Trust
4 Asia Gardens in District 2 sold en bloc to Sustained Land-led consortium for S$343m
5 SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek stepping down
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Fortis_200418_1.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH ups ante in Fortis courtship with 40-billion rupee stake offer

BP_SGelderly_200418_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Even millionaires have cost worries if they live to a 100

nm-starhub-2004.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub names Peter Kaliaropoulos as chief executive after global search

Apr 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Datapulse, ESR-Reit, Frasers Commercial Trust, Asian Healthcare Specialists, SLB Development

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening