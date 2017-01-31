You are here

Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei markets closed for holidays

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 09:28

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei financial markets are closed on Tuesday for public holidays.

