Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks enjoy gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks bounced back from early losses to clock up a tenth successive gain on Monday, in line with another rally across Asia and following more records on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.28 per cent, or 84.89 points, to close at 30,899.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.52 per cent, or 17.73 points, to 3,409.48 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.22 per cent, or 4.18 points, to 1,945.98.

AFP