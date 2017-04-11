Hong Kong shares end morning lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell with most other Asian markets Tuesday morning as traders grow increasingly concerned about tensions between the US and Russia over Syria and North Korea's latest sabre-rattling.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.86 per cent, or 207.79 points, to 24,054.39.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.46 per cent, or 15.15 points, to 3,254.24 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.58 per cent, or 11.66 points, to 1,996.84.

AFP