You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong shares end morning lower

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 14:07

hk.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell with most other Asian markets Tuesday morning as traders grow increasingly concerned about tensions between the US and Russia over Syria and North Korea's latest sabre-rattling.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.86 per cent, or 207.79 points, to 24,054.39.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.46 per cent, or 15.15 points, to 3,254.24 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.58 per cent, or 11.66 points, to 1,996.84.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening