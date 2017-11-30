Hong Kong: Shares fall sharply as tech shares plunge

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended Thursday lower, dragged by tech shares and reflecting fears in the region that the boom in demand for electronic components has peaked.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 446.48 points or 1.51 per cent at 29,177.35. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.48 percent to 11,475.72.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.61 per cent at 3,317.577 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.16 per cent.

