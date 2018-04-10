Hong Kong: Stocks edge down at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dipped Tuesday at the open after a healthy run-up the previous two days, with investors keeping close tabs on a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping to see if he discusses the trade spat with the United States.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.08 per cent, or 24.49 points, to 30,205.09.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.19 per cent, or 5.97 points, to 3,144.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.07 per cent, or 1.31 points, to 1,833.14.

AFP