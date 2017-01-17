Hong Kong: Stocks edge up at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares edged up in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday as investors picked up bargains following the previous day's one percent loss.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.45 per cent, or 101.72 points, to 22,819.87.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.53 per cent, or 16.40 points, to 3,087.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.37 per cent, or 6.91 points, to 1,844.50.

